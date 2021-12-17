Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $635,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 631,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,982,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,282,000 after acquiring an additional 91,468 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 183,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

