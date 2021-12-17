Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 345 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. 289,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,244,324. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

