PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.34 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $62.34 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.00394131 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010528 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $624.16 or 0.01336476 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

