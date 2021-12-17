Parthenon LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Yale University increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

