Parthenon LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

NYSE PM opened at $94.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

