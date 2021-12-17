Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.05. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,178. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,177,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 111,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,373,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

