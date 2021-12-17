PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

VTV stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

