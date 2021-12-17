PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

