PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.18.

PayPal stock opened at $188.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

