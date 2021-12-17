PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Janice Chung Purchases 1,000 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Janice Chung bought 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

