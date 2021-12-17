PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Matthew C. Hill Acquires 2,900 Shares

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PDSB opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.47. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.9% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.