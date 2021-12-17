Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 625

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($7.53) to GBX 625 ($8.26) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.29) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.72) to GBX 585 ($7.73) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson to a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 701.67 ($9.27).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock opened at GBX 588.60 ($7.78) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($12.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 625.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 736.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.