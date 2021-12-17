Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $106.26 and last traded at $106.32, with a volume of 13200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.73.

Specifically, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,431 shares of company stock valued at $280,975 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -359.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after acquiring an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.