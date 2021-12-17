PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Up 159.0% in November

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 159.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 637,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $67.70 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

