Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $171.22 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.40. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 271.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $1,308,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $14,681,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 434.4% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 153.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $932,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

