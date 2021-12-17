Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Sector Gamma AS’s 2nd Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 488,385 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 5.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 244.0% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 521,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,325,492. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

