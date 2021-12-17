Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

PECO opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.