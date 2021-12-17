Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $32.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

PECO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

