Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after buying an additional 556,892 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,414,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 697,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

