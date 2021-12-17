Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong Purchases 2,500 Shares

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $53.86 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

