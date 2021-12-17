PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.28. Approximately 81,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 78,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

