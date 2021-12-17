Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.79 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.75.

