Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,863. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 67.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 783.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

