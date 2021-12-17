Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 205,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

