Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $218.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.