Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $988,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $171,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

