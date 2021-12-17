Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,903.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,765.37. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.