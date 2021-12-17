Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,434,000 after purchasing an additional 469,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,038,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

