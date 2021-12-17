Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

