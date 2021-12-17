Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on March 1st

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

PNW opened at $68.30 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

