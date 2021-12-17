Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of SFBS opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

