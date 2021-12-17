Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 106.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 28.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

