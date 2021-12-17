Piper Sandler Weighs in on Braze Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braze in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Braze’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

BRZE opened at $60.97 on Thursday. Braze has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

