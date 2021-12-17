Piper Sandler Weighs in on Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $268.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.97. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 162,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

