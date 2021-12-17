PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report $66.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.23 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $46.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $255.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $258.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $288.82 million, with estimates ranging from $284.21 million to $292.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PlayAGS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,196. The company has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

