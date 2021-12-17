Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.98 and a 52-week high of C$5.22.

