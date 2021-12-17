Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.99

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.99 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.25). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.26), with a volume of 497,816 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £464.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

