PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $1.31 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.52 or 0.08210598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,777.50 or 1.00161607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002715 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

