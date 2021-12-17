Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $395.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.58. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $140,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 18,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $125,800.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 174,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,673 and have sold 58,953 shares valued at $434,775. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $91,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

