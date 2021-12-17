Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $5.02. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 65,823 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $145.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $101.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Near acquired 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Potbelly by 27.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Potbelly by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

