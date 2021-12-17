Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the November 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $29,897.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Power REIT by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Power REIT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,353. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $182.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.15.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a net margin of 64.44% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

