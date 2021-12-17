PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce sales of $4.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.05 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $19.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.59. 2,327,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.22. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

