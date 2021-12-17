PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,482.58

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,482.58 ($19.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,350 ($17.84). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.84), with a volume of 2,738 shares.

PPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.80) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.45) to GBX 1,740 ($22.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £574.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,368.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,482.58.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

