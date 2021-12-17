PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

PSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.62.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

