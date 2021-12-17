Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 142,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 458,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 153,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period.

NYSE KYN opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

