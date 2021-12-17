Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $101,000 Position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday, November 12th.

KMPH stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

