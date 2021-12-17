Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $22.51. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 2,044 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $800,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock valued at $126,183,893.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,586,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.