Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $74.35 and last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 4754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.26.

Specifically, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,434,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

