ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $15.78. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 945,404 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

