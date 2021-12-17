Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PUBGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

